Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for December Polls

Arunachal Pradesh is intensifying its preparations for the panchayat and urban local body elections scheduled for December. The State Election Commissioner, Rinchen Tashi, met with senior officials to discuss logistical and security arrangements, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Key discussions during the review included maintaining law and order and enhancing security, particularly in the sensitive districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. Officials were briefed on the importance of vigilance and adequate force deployment to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Chief Secretary Kaling Tayeng, along with Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chuku Apa, committed to providing essential manpower, financial resources, and security assistance for the elections. This coordinated effort aims to facilitate the successful execution of the state's local body elections.

