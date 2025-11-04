Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for December Polls

Arunachal Pradesh's State Election Commissioner, Rinchen Tashi, reviews preparations for upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections. Security remains a focal point, with plans to deploy additional forces in sensitive districts. Officials assure comprehensive support for the poll's smooth conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is intensifying its preparations for the panchayat and urban local body elections scheduled for December. The State Election Commissioner, Rinchen Tashi, met with senior officials to discuss logistical and security arrangements, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Key discussions during the review included maintaining law and order and enhancing security, particularly in the sensitive districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. Officials were briefed on the importance of vigilance and adequate force deployment to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Chief Secretary Kaling Tayeng, along with Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chuku Apa, committed to providing essential manpower, financial resources, and security assistance for the elections. This coordinated effort aims to facilitate the successful execution of the state's local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

