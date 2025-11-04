Rare Kano Clash: Army and Bandits in Fierce Firefight

A rare and intense firefight erupted in Kano state, marking a significant incident in the northwestern commercial hub. Nineteen armed bandits were reported killed by Nigeria's military.

According to Army spokesman Babatunde Zubairu, the exchange of gunfire also claimed the lives of two soldiers and a local vigilante.

The confrontation took place during a raid on a bandit hideout in the town of Shanono, as part of an ongoing military effort to tackle the escalating threat of banditry and kidnappings across northern Nigeria.

