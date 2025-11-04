Left Menu

Rare Kano Clash: Army and Bandits in Fierce Firefight

In a rare outbreak of violence in Kano state, Nigeria's military reported 19 armed bandits were killed during a raid in Shanono. The firefight also resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and a local vigilante. This operation is part of a larger campaign against rising insecurity in northern Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A rare and intense firefight erupted in Kano state, marking a significant incident in the northwestern commercial hub. Nineteen armed bandits were reported killed by Nigeria's military.

According to Army spokesman Babatunde Zubairu, the exchange of gunfire also claimed the lives of two soldiers and a local vigilante.

The confrontation took place during a raid on a bandit hideout in the town of Shanono, as part of an ongoing military effort to tackle the escalating threat of banditry and kidnappings across northern Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

