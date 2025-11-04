Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Man Found Hanging Sparking Investigation

A 54-year-old man named Mukesh was discovered hanging from a mulberry tree in Baad village, prompting a police investigation. Authorities received an emergency call and quickly responded. The body was taken for post-mortem and a legal case has been filed based on the family's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:55 IST
A grim discovery was made in Baad village on Tuesday when the body of a 54-year-old man was found hanging from a mulberry tree. The police were alerted through an emergency call. Senior officers swiftly arrived at the scene to begin an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh, was found in a field located outside the village. In response to a family's written complaint, a case has been registered, and legal proceedings are currently in motion. The authorities took the body into custody for an inquest report and a post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Tejveer Singh, confirmed the incident, stating police officials, including local station in-charges and senior officers, promptly responded to initiate an investigation. Further legal actions will be determined following the results of the family's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

