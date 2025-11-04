India-Israel Forge Stronger Defence Ties with New Pact

India and Israel have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their strategic defence ties, as the two nations inked a crucial defence pact on Tuesday in Tel Aviv. The agreement focuses on sharing advanced technologies and enhancing co-development of key military hardware and weapon systems.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed after a meeting of the India-Israel joint working group on defence cooperation. This MoU is designed to offer a unified vision and policy direction, paving the way for deeper defence collaborations in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, and industrial cooperation.

The pact is expected to unlock new areas of technological innovation and operational capabilities, allowing both countries to benefit from their shared strengths. As Israel is one of India's significant suppliers of military hardware, this agreement marks a key milestone in their partnership, underscoring their commitment to address shared challenges of terrorism and promote stability.

