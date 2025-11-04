Shocking Vigilante Justice: Minor Hung Upside Down Over Theft Accusation
A video showing a minor boy hanging upside down from a tree and beaten over alleged mobile theft has gone viral in Uttar Pradesh. The police are investigating the incident as the boy is accused of multiple thefts. Authorities condemn the vigilante act, stating legal action is underway.
- Country:
- India
A video depicting vigilante justice against a minor has stirred outrage in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district. The footage, which went viral, shows a boy hanging upside down while being interrogated and beaten over alleged mobile theft.
The local police swiftly launched an investigation following the video's release. The boy in the video reportedly faces multiple theft accusations within the village.
Despite the accusations, authorities have condemned the act, emphasizing that taking the law into one's own hands is entirely unacceptable. Officials have vowed to hold the responsible parties accountable, with legal proceedings currently in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
