Deadly Clashes in Kano: Military Strikes Against Bandits and Insurgents

A significant military clash occurred in Kano, Nigeria, as nineteen armed bandits were killed during an operation by the Nigerian army, marking a rare event of violence in the commercial hub. In the firefight, two soldiers and a local vigilante were also killed, according to Army spokesman Babatunde Zubairu.

The altercation unfolded in Shanono, where troops, aided by various security agencies, executed a raid on a bandit hideout as part of a larger military initiative to counteract the rising insecurity plaguing northern Nigeria. The region has been beset by armed groups engaging in persistent violence and kidnappings.

In another incident, Nigerian and Nigerien forces successfully defended a military base from an assault by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in northeast Nigeria. The attack was repelled in Borno state near Niger, with airstrikes killing several insurgents. Some soldiers and members of the civilian JTF were injured but promptly received medical attention.