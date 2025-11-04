CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seized

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at seven locations in Patiala and Ludhiana on Tuesday, unraveling the disproportionate assets case against Punjab police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who faces charges of accepting bribes. Officials indicated these sites were associated with 'benamidars' used for laundering Bhullar's illicit assets.

The raids, scattered across Baukar Gujiran, Kalas Khurd, Gobind Nagar, Sargodha Colony, Sainsowal Kalan in Ludhiana, New Moti Bagh Colony, and Sira Complex in Patiala, led to significant seizures, including Rs 20.5 lakh in cash and various electronic devices. The CBI also uncovered over 50 documents suggesting concealed assets through real estate and company dealings.

Probes into Bhullar's amassed property portfolio revealed approximately 150 acres of agricultural land and commercial properties in Mohali, Hoshiarpur, and Ludhiana. Assets found in his and his family's names far exceed his disclosed annual income of Rs 45.95 lakh. The CBI continues to investigate the potential involvement of Bhullar's family in aiding his illicit asset acquisition.

