Two Men Charged in Harvard Medical Explosion

Two men have been charged in connection with an explosion at Harvard Medical School. Logan Patterson and Dominick Cardoza face federal charges following the incident. The explosion took place on a Saturday, causing no injuries or structural damage. The investigation continues, but authorities assert there is no ongoing threat.

Two Men Charged in Harvard Medical Explosion
Authorities announced the arrest of two men in connection with a weekend explosion at Harvard Medical School. According to officials, Logan David Patterson and Dominick Frank Cardoza face serious charges of conspiring to damage with fire or explosives.

The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of Harvard's Goldenson Building housing neurobiology department labs and offices. Although there were no injuries or structural damage, the incident has raised concerns.

Investigations reveal the men arrived for Halloween activities at Wentworth College before targeting the medical school. Authorities emphasize there's no continued threat to the university, and the probe is ongoing.

