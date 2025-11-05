Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Defence Staff, revealed at India Defence Conclave 2025 that Operation Sindoor has offered valuable insights for the Indian Armed Forces. These insights are to be integrated into the planned theaterisation of India's military strategy.

Chauhan stressed that improved operational readiness across India's borders with Pakistan, specifically through enhanced intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and kinetic capabilities, should now be the 'new normal.' He articulated the need for continuous advancement in air defense, anti-drone systems, and electronic warfare.

The CDS underscored that while the adversary adapts, India must maintain a technological edge to stay ahead. The redefined strategy encompasses lessons from past engagements like Uri, Balakot, and strategic challenges like Galwan and Doklam, pushing for a cohesive organizational approach within unified theater commands.

