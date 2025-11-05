Maharashtra's Stance on Housing Society NOCs: A Clarification
The Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner, Deepak Taware, clarified that registrars and sub-registrars cannot issue 'no objection certificates' (NOCs) for housing society redevelopment. The general body of the cooperative housing society is the main authority in the redevelopment process, as per the 2019 government resolution and the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960.
Deepak Taware, Maharashtra's Cooperation Commissioner, has clarified that registrars and sub-registrars are not authorized to issue 'no objection certificates' (NOCs) for the redevelopment of housing societies.
According to the commissioner, the general body of the cooperative housing society holds the top decision-making power in redevelopment matters, a stance supported by a 2019 government resolution and referenced in a writ petition filed in the Bombay High Court.
Taware highlighted the supervisory nature of registrars and cooperative society duties as outlined in the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, explicitly stating that there is no provision empowering registrars to issue redevelopment NOCs. Consequently, registrars and sub-registrars are directed not to solicit applications or issue such certificates.
