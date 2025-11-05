Left Menu

Maharashtra's Stance on Housing Society NOCs: A Clarification

The Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner, Deepak Taware, clarified that registrars and sub-registrars cannot issue 'no objection certificates' (NOCs) for housing society redevelopment. The general body of the cooperative housing society is the main authority in the redevelopment process, as per the 2019 government resolution and the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:19 IST
Maharashtra's Stance on Housing Society NOCs: A Clarification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Taware, Maharashtra's Cooperation Commissioner, has clarified that registrars and sub-registrars are not authorized to issue 'no objection certificates' (NOCs) for the redevelopment of housing societies.

According to the commissioner, the general body of the cooperative housing society holds the top decision-making power in redevelopment matters, a stance supported by a 2019 government resolution and referenced in a writ petition filed in the Bombay High Court.

Taware highlighted the supervisory nature of registrars and cooperative society duties as outlined in the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, explicitly stating that there is no provision empowering registrars to issue redevelopment NOCs. Consequently, registrars and sub-registrars are directed not to solicit applications or issue such certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influence

The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influe...

 United States
2
Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

 Global
3
Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025