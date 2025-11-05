Freedom for French Hostages: A Diplomatic Triumph
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the release of two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, from an Iranian prison. They had been detained since May 2022. Macron expressed relief and welcomed the progress, indicating continued dialogue to ensure their swift return to France.
French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that two French citizens have been released from an Iranian prison after over three years of detention.
Cecile Kohler, 41, and her partner Jacques Paris, 72, are now on their way to the French Embassy in Tehran, prompting Macron to express profound relief at their freedom.
The president acknowledged this as a 'first step' on social media platform X and emphasized ongoing dialogue aimed at securing their expeditious return to France. Arrested in May 2022 during a visit to Iran, their release marks a significant moment in French-Iranian diplomatic efforts.
