Exchange of Hostages and Bodies Fuels Tension Amid Gaza Truce

Israel received the body of Staff Sergeant Itay Chen from Hamas via the Red Cross. Under a ceasefire, Hamas agreed to release Israeli hostages' remains. Tensions persist as Israel accused Hamas of delaying the process. The truce follows October's war that claimed numerous lives on both sides.

In a tense exchange amid ongoing conflict, Israel has received the body of Staff Sergeant Itay Chen, an Israeli soldier, from Hamas via the Red Cross, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Tuesday. Chen's body was identified following a detailed process, highlighting the complexities of the current situation.

This transfer is part of a broader ceasefire agreement effective October 10, under which Hamas returned living hostages in exchange for Palestinian convicts and wartime detainees held in Israel. Despite promises, the devastation in Gaza has complicated Hamas's efforts to provide remains, prompting accusations from Israel of intentional delays.

The recent hostilities have resulted in heavy casualties, with militants having killed 1,200 Israelis during an October attack and Israel's retaliatory offensive resulting in over 68,000 Palestinian deaths. Repeated violations have tested the U.S.-brokered truce, sparking concerns about long-term stability in the region.

