UN Experts Alarmed by US Naval Strikes on Civilian Boats in Caribbean and Pacific

A group of United Nations human rights experts has expressed deep concern over a series of U.S. military operations targeting small vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean, warning that the actions may amount to serious violations of international law and even potential international crimes.

According to the experts, at least 15 lethal strikes have been carried out by the United States since 2 September 2025, resulting in the reported deaths of 64 individuals and leaving only three survivors. The experts stressed that the attacks appear to have been systematic, repeated, and unlawful, lacking any due process or credible justification under international law.

Unlawful Killings and Breach of International Norms

In a joint statement, the UN experts said the attacks “appear to be unlawful killings carried out by order of a Government, without judicial or legal process allowing due process of law.” They noted that U.S. authorities had justified the strikes as part of ongoing operations against “narco-traffickers” or “narco-terrorists”, claiming these groups were involved in drug trafficking or affiliated with terrorist organizations.

However, the experts argued that these actions do not fall within the bounds of self-defence, nor do they occur in the context of an armed conflict—two of the only recognized legal grounds for the use of lethal force under international law. They emphasized that international human rights law strictly prohibits arbitrary deprivation of life, and that any such attacks on international waters constitute violations of international maritime law as well.

“Unprovoked attacks and killings on international waters also violate international maritime laws. We have condemned and raised concerns about these attacks at sea to the United States Government,” the experts said.

Potential International Crimes and Command Responsibility

The UN experts highlighted the repeated and systematic nature of the attacks as particularly concerning, noting that each strike appeared to target small, lightly equipped boats without any attempt to intercept, warn, or capture the individuals on board. The absence of evidence to support claims that those targeted were legitimate military objectives, they said, raises the possibility that war crimes or crimes against humanity may have been committed.

They further reminded that commanders and state authorities bear a legal responsibility to ensure that military personnel do not commit international crimes. Officers must refuse unlawful orders, the experts stressed, particularly when such orders result in extrajudicial executions or other grave human rights violations.

“All members of armed forces must comply with internal operating procedures and international law. Officers should refuse superior orders where these are a manifest violation of the law,” the experts said.

Call for Immediate Halt and Independent Investigations

The experts urged the United States Government to immediately suspend all such operations and to conduct transparent, independent, and impartial investigations into each of the reported incidents. They called for the establishment of mechanisms to ensure truth, justice, and reparations for the victims and their families.

Their statement reiterated that States are bound by the UN Charter and by international humanitarian and human rights law, which prohibit arbitrary or disproportionate use of force outside of lawful circumstances.

“The respect for the right to life is sacrosanct and must be upheld by all States,” the statement concluded.

Context: A Broader Pattern of Maritime Enforcement Controversies

The warning follows a growing international debate over U.S. counter-narcotics operations conducted far from its territorial waters. In recent years, the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard have expanded joint missions in cooperation with several Latin American governments, using advanced surveillance aircraft and armed drones to intercept vessels suspected of smuggling cocaine and other illicit substances.

While Washington has long maintained that these operations are part of global security efforts, human rights organizations have repeatedly questioned the legality, transparency, and accountability of such actions—particularly when suspects are killed without trial and evidence of wrongdoing remains undisclosed.

Legal scholars argue that extraterritorial military actions must adhere to the principles of necessity and proportionality and be grounded in clear legal mandates. Without these, such operations risk undermining the international rule of law and setting dangerous precedents for other states.

International Reaction and Next Steps

The UN experts’ statement has already prompted calls from civil society and several member states for the UN Human Rights Council to initiate an independent inquiry. Some Latin American governments have also voiced concern, noting that indiscriminate attacks in international waters could threaten regional stability and maritime security.

The U.S. Government has not yet issued an official response to the allegations. However, officials previously stated that the strikes targeted “armed smugglers” in “self-defence scenarios”, asserting that all actions were consistent with U.S. law and policy.

Human rights observers, meanwhile, argue that if confirmed, the strikes represent a grave breach of international norms, undermining decades of progress in codifying humanitarian principles at sea.

A Call for Accountability and Global Oversight

The UN experts emphasized that the global community must take the allegations seriously. They urged international institutions, including the International Criminal Court (ICC) and relevant UN bodies, to monitor developments closely and to ensure accountability for violations of the right to life and the sovereignty of international waters.

“All States must abide by their obligations under international law and the United Nations Charter,” the experts concluded, underscoring that no state is above the law.

If confirmed, the attacks could mark one of the most serious violations of international human rights norms by a major power in recent years—reigniting debates over state accountability, extrajudicial killings, and the limits of counterterrorism operations at sea.