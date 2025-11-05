Left Menu

Deadly Lunch: Appeal Filed in Notorious Mushroom Murder Case

Erin Patterson, convicted of killing three relatives with toxic mushrooms in Australia, has filed an appeal. The appeal claims irregularities during the trial, including jury misconduct and prejudicial evidence. Prosecutors also appealed, seeking a harsher sentence. Patterson asserts her innocence, attributing the deaths to accidental poisoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Erin Patterson, an Australian woman sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of three relatives with a meal containing toxic mushrooms, has lodged an appeal challenging her conviction, court documents reveal.

The jury found the 51-year-old guilty of the murders of her estranged husband's elderly relatives in Victoria, 2023, sentencing her to one of the longest terms for a woman in the nation: life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 33 years. Her appeal, citing a 'fundamental irregularity' due to jury sequestration issues and potentially prejudicial evidence, was filed with the Victorian Supreme Court.

Highlighting flaws in the trial process, including jury deliberations in a hotel shared with police and prosecutors, and claims of an unfair prosecution case, Patterson maintains her poisoning was accidental. Prosecutors, meanwhile, have filed for a harsher sentence, deeming the original one 'manifestly inadequate'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

