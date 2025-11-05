Search Operation Intensified in Poonch: Security Forces on High Alert
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district initiated a search operation after suspicious movements were reported. The operation involves the Special Operations Group, army, and CRPF. Forces remain vigilant, urging locals to report any unusual activities. A suspicious drone was previously recovered in the Mendhar area.
Security forces have intensified their efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, launching a search operation in response to reports of suspicious activity along the border area. The initiative involves collaboration between the Special Operations Group, the army, and the CRPF, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Troops remain on high alert and have called upon local residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements they observe. The operation specifically targets the Balakote-Mendhar border area, where the unusual activity was detected.
This action comes on the heels of a recent incident on Tuesday, when security personnel recovered a suspicious drone in the Sakhi Maidan border area of Mendhar, underscoring the heightened security concerns facing the region.

