Local Goon Resurgence: Arrest of Infamous West Delhi Criminal
A notorious local goon, Manoj alias Nepali, who was on bail for a 2017 murder, was arrested in West Delhi. He resumed his criminal activities post-release, extorting local bootleggers and gamblers. Authorities caught him with a country-made pistol; investigations continue to trace his gang and weapon source.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:00 IST
- India
A notorious criminal, recently freed on bail, has been apprehended in West Delhi as police crackdown on local goons intensifies.
Identified as Manoj alias Nepali, the 29-year-old's release in January saw a resurgence in criminal activities, including extortion rackets targeting bootleggers in Ramesh Nagar.
Authorities discovered he was armed with a country-made pistol, and investigations are underway to dismantle his network and trace the firearm's origin.
