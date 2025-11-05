Left Menu

Local Goon Resurgence: Arrest of Infamous West Delhi Criminal

A notorious local goon, Manoj alias Nepali, who was on bail for a 2017 murder, was arrested in West Delhi. He resumed his criminal activities post-release, extorting local bootleggers and gamblers. Authorities caught him with a country-made pistol; investigations continue to trace his gang and weapon source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:00 IST
Local Goon Resurgence: Arrest of Infamous West Delhi Criminal
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal, recently freed on bail, has been apprehended in West Delhi as police crackdown on local goons intensifies.

Identified as Manoj alias Nepali, the 29-year-old's release in January saw a resurgence in criminal activities, including extortion rackets targeting bootleggers in Ramesh Nagar.

Authorities discovered he was armed with a country-made pistol, and investigations are underway to dismantle his network and trace the firearm's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Stands Firm on Protecting Dairy and MSMEs in Trade Talks

India Stands Firm on Protecting Dairy and MSMEs in Trade Talks

 New Zealand
2
High-Stakes Bihar Elections: A Battle of Heavyweights

High-Stakes Bihar Elections: A Battle of Heavyweights

 India
3
Massive Abdominal Tumor Successfully Removed in Landmark Surgery

Massive Abdominal Tumor Successfully Removed in Landmark Surgery

 India
4
Rachel Reeves' Budget Revamp: Tax Hikes and Fiscal Strategies

Rachel Reeves' Budget Revamp: Tax Hikes and Fiscal Strategies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025