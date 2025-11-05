Local Goon Resurgence: Arrest of Infamous West Delhi Criminal

A notorious criminal, recently freed on bail, has been apprehended in West Delhi as police crackdown on local goons intensifies.

Identified as Manoj alias Nepali, the 29-year-old's release in January saw a resurgence in criminal activities, including extortion rackets targeting bootleggers in Ramesh Nagar.

Authorities discovered he was armed with a country-made pistol, and investigations are underway to dismantle his network and trace the firearm's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)