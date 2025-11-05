Tragic Land Dispute: Father and Son Killed in Maharashtra

Two individuals allegedly murdered an elderly farmer and his son in Maharashtra's Latur district amid a land dispute, according to police reports released Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Rudhda village, Ahmadpur tehsil, where the victims were discovered dead on Tuesday. Authorities have arrested two accused, identified as Narsingh Bhaurao Shinde and Kerba Narsingh Shinde, residents of the same village.

Shivraj Nivrutti Surnar, 70, and his son Vishwanath Shivraj Surnar, 20, were attacked while asleep on their farm, their bodies later found near a village water tank. The police investigation included forensic experts and tracking teams. This mirrors a similar attack on an elderly couple last year.