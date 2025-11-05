Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute: Father and Son Killed in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Latur district, an elderly farmer and his son were murdered over a land dispute. Two suspects, Narsingh and Kerba Shinde, have been arrested. This incident mirrors a similar attack on an elderly couple in the same village last year, raising concerns about recurring violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:20 IST
Tragic Land Dispute: Father and Son Killed in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals allegedly murdered an elderly farmer and his son in Maharashtra's Latur district amid a land dispute, according to police reports released Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Rudhda village, Ahmadpur tehsil, where the victims were discovered dead on Tuesday. Authorities have arrested two accused, identified as Narsingh Bhaurao Shinde and Kerba Narsingh Shinde, residents of the same village.

Shivraj Nivrutti Surnar, 70, and his son Vishwanath Shivraj Surnar, 20, were attacked while asleep on their farm, their bodies later found near a village water tank. The police investigation included forensic experts and tracking teams. This mirrors a similar attack on an elderly couple last year.

TRENDING

1
India Stands Firm on Protecting Dairy and MSMEs in Trade Talks

India Stands Firm on Protecting Dairy and MSMEs in Trade Talks

 New Zealand
2
High-Stakes Bihar Elections: A Battle of Heavyweights

High-Stakes Bihar Elections: A Battle of Heavyweights

 India
3
Massive Abdominal Tumor Successfully Removed in Landmark Surgery

Massive Abdominal Tumor Successfully Removed in Landmark Surgery

 India
4
Rachel Reeves' Budget Revamp: Tax Hikes and Fiscal Strategies

Rachel Reeves' Budget Revamp: Tax Hikes and Fiscal Strategies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025