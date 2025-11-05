Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives at Bosnian Retirement Home

A fire at a retirement home in Tuzla, Bosnia, has resulted in 11 deaths and about 30 injuries. Emergency teams evacuated residents from the upper floors. Many victims were disabled, and identification efforts are underway. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives at Bosnian Retirement Home
In a tragic incident on Tuesday night, a fire ravaged a retirement home in Tuzla, northern Bosnia, claiming 11 lives and injuring around 30 people, local police reported.

The blaze, which erupted on the seventh floor of the nine-storey building, resulted in dense smoke and heavy flames that engulfed the upper stories. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, emergency crews acted swiftly to evacuate many residents, some of whom were critically injured.

Authorities are set to start identifying the victims and investigating the fire's origin once conditions are deemed safe. Meanwhile, the government of Republika Srpska has offered support to Tuzla in the wake of the catastrophe.

