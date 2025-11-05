Fugitives Caught: Murder Case Breakthrough in Rohini

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended two suspects wanted in a high-profile murder case after two months on the run. Officials confirmed the arrest of Rakesh Singh Dedha, 27, and Harsh Singh, 23, both of whom were implicated in the murder of Habib in Rohini on September 5.

Authorities had previously detained three other suspects - Aman Rathore, Vikki, and Anil from Burari. However, Rakesh and Harsh successfully evaded arrest by frequently changing their locations across Delhi-NCR despite non-bailable warrants being issued against them.

A tip-off about the fugitives' movements near a hotel in Mayur Vihar led to a police raid. After a brief chase, both men were captured. Police noted that Rakesh is a repeat offender involved in multiple criminal cases. An investigation is still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)