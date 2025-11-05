Thane Police Return Stolen Assets to Victims
In Maharashtra's Thane district, police have returned stolen properties valued at Rs 1.18 crore. Arrests have been made, and assets such as gold, silver, cash, and mobile phones have been recovered. Superintendent Dr D S Swamy praised the officers' efforts during an event in Shahapur.
- Country:
- India
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have restored properties, valued at Rs 1.18 crore, to rightful owners. The assets returned were either stolen or fraudulently taken away, officials announced on Wednesday.
At an event in Shahapur on Tuesday, police disclosed the arrest of multiple suspects involved in these crimes. Authorities seized various valuable items, including gold, silver, cash, and mobile phones. The recovery process benefited significantly from the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which facilitated the tracing and retrieval of lost mobile phones worth Rs 21,38,077.
Thane Rural Superintendent of Police, Dr. D S Swamy, personally handed over the recovered goods to victims during the event, commending the officers for their diligent efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Absentee Doctors in Maharashtra's Beed District
Tragic Double Homicide Shocks Rural Maharashtra Village
Uddhav Thackeray Takes a Stand: The Battle for Maharashtra Farmers' Rights
Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens
Maharashtra Mystery: Teenage Girl Allegedly Abducted by Local Man