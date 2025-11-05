Thane Police Return Stolen Assets to Victims

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have restored properties, valued at Rs 1.18 crore, to rightful owners. The assets returned were either stolen or fraudulently taken away, officials announced on Wednesday.

At an event in Shahapur on Tuesday, police disclosed the arrest of multiple suspects involved in these crimes. Authorities seized various valuable items, including gold, silver, cash, and mobile phones. The recovery process benefited significantly from the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which facilitated the tracing and retrieval of lost mobile phones worth Rs 21,38,077.

Thane Rural Superintendent of Police, Dr. D S Swamy, personally handed over the recovered goods to victims during the event, commending the officers for their diligent efforts.

