Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai police have apprehended Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh, a notorious trafficker, in connection with a mephedrone distribution case. The arrest, made official on Wednesday, highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing the drug menace.

Ahmed Shafi, also known as Akbar Khau, is implicated in at least 18 serious criminal cases. His arrest follows the capture of an accomplice, Farid Shaikh, who was found with 64 grams of mephedrone. Farid's confession led to the unraveling of Shafi's pivotal role in the drug distribution network.

Previously convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, Ahmed Shafi's release from jail saw him plunge back into illicit activities. Acting on intelligence, a team from Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell tracked him down in Sundargarh, Odisha, and successfully extradited him to Mumbai, where he remains in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)