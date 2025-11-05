Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case

Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh, a notorious drug trafficker from Odisha, has been arrested by Mumbai police in connection with mephedrone distribution. He was apprehended after an accomplice's capture and confession. Previously jailed under MCOCA, Shafi resumed drug peddling post-release before being tracked down and brought to Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:51 IST
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai police have apprehended Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh, a notorious trafficker, in connection with a mephedrone distribution case. The arrest, made official on Wednesday, highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing the drug menace.

Ahmed Shafi, also known as Akbar Khau, is implicated in at least 18 serious criminal cases. His arrest follows the capture of an accomplice, Farid Shaikh, who was found with 64 grams of mephedrone. Farid's confession led to the unraveling of Shafi's pivotal role in the drug distribution network.

Previously convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, Ahmed Shafi's release from jail saw him plunge back into illicit activities. Acting on intelligence, a team from Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell tracked him down in Sundargarh, Odisha, and successfully extradited him to Mumbai, where he remains in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Farmer's Rs 6 Compensation Calls for Governance Overhaul

Maharashtra Farmer's Rs 6 Compensation Calls for Governance Overhaul

 India
2
Ghazala Hashmi Makes History as Virginia's First Muslim and South Asian Lieutenant Governor

Ghazala Hashmi Makes History as Virginia's First Muslim and South Asian Lieu...

 India
3
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Teen's Murder

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Teen's Murder

 India
4
India's Test Squad Gears Up for South Africa Series

India's Test Squad Gears Up for South Africa Series

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025