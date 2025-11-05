Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case
Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh, a notorious drug trafficker from Odisha, has been arrested by Mumbai police in connection with mephedrone distribution. He was apprehended after an accomplice's capture and confession. Previously jailed under MCOCA, Shafi resumed drug peddling post-release before being tracked down and brought to Mumbai.
In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai police have apprehended Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh, a notorious trafficker, in connection with a mephedrone distribution case. The arrest, made official on Wednesday, highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing the drug menace.
Ahmed Shafi, also known as Akbar Khau, is implicated in at least 18 serious criminal cases. His arrest follows the capture of an accomplice, Farid Shaikh, who was found with 64 grams of mephedrone. Farid's confession led to the unraveling of Shafi's pivotal role in the drug distribution network.
Previously convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, Ahmed Shafi's release from jail saw him plunge back into illicit activities. Acting on intelligence, a team from Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell tracked him down in Sundargarh, Odisha, and successfully extradited him to Mumbai, where he remains in police custody.
