Karnataka CM Alleges Election Malpractice Nexus
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Election Commission of India of colluding with the BJP-led government to manipulate Haryana's election results. He cites data showing 25 lakh fake entries in the electoral roll, echoing previous allegations of voter fraud in Karnataka's assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has levied serious accusations against the Election Commission of India, claiming it conspired with the BJP-led central government to rig Haryana's recent elections.
Referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's evidence, Siddaramaiah highlighted alleged electoral malpractices, including 25 lakh fake entries, suggesting the integrity of India's democratic system is at stake.
The allegations, including manipulating the electoral roll with fake voters, involve sophisticated tactics such as using foreign identities, threatening to tarnish India's democratic image globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
