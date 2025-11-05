Crown Jewel Caper: Delays and Intrigue Amidst Legal Proceedings

A suspect tied to the audacious Louvre jewel heist may see a separate trial postponed due to logistical issues surrounding his court transfer. The unnamed 39-year-old is accused of purloining $102 million in crown jewels from the esteemed Paris museum.

Arrested shortly after the October 19 robbery in the suburb of Aubervilliers, the man is under preliminary charges of theft by organized gang and criminal conspiracy. Authorities currently have four individuals in custody linked to the notorious caper, which involved a strategic break-in using power tools.

Known online as "Doudou Cross Bitume," the suspect has a history of legal entanglements, including a conviction in 2015. His appearance at Bobigny courthouse for another case remains in limbo as complexity hampers proceedings.

