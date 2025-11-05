Left Menu

Acquittal of Trio Ends 22-Year-Old Legal Battle

A local court has acquitted three men accused of firing at a police team 22 years ago due to inconsistencies and lack of credible evidence in the prosecution's case. The investigation was deemed flawed and lacking impartiality, leading to the failure in proving charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) Tabrez Ahmad, ruling on November 1, acquitted Munnan Khan, Sadaqat, and Ibne Hasan, stating the investigation lacked impartiality. The case originated from a January 23, 2003, incident near a brick kiln, where a police team reportedly came under fire. The accused were said to have been arrested at the scene with weapons, but the court found significant investigative lapses.

Despite 11 witnesses, the police failed to present an independent witness or necessary documentation. Weapons and cartridges lacked proper evidence, and no empty shells were found. The court highlighted that oral testimonies and alleged recoveries appeared dubious, leading to the conclusion that the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof.

(With inputs from agencies.)

