Acquittal of Trio Ends 22-Year-Old Legal Battle

A local court has acquitted three men who were accused of firing at a police team 22 years ago. The court cited inconsistencies and insufficient credible evidence in the prosecution's case as reasons for its decision.

Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) Tabrez Ahmad, ruling on November 1, acquitted Munnan Khan, Sadaqat, and Ibne Hasan, stating the investigation lacked impartiality. The case originated from a January 23, 2003, incident near a brick kiln, where a police team reportedly came under fire. The accused were said to have been arrested at the scene with weapons, but the court found significant investigative lapses.

Despite 11 witnesses, the police failed to present an independent witness or necessary documentation. Weapons and cartridges lacked proper evidence, and no empty shells were found. The court highlighted that oral testimonies and alleged recoveries appeared dubious, leading to the conclusion that the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof.

(With inputs from agencies.)