Teen Behind Extortion Plot Nabbed in Bengaluru

A 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru has been apprehended by police for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a local trader. The teenager had pretended to be a member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The incident was brought to attention when trader Ranjit Singh, a resident of Nigohi, filed a complaint on October 31. Singh received a threatening call via Facebook Messenger from an account named 'Om Singh', demanding the hefty sum under the threat of death.

Police swiftly mobilized three teams to trace the source, which led them to Bengaluru and Fatehpur. Upon capture, the boy admitted to acting alone after being influenced by social media crime reels, while reiterating his lack of genuine gang affiliations. He currently faces judicial proceedings.

