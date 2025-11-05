Teen Behind Extortion Plot Nabbed in Bengaluru
A 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru has been detained for extortion after posing as a gang member to demand Rs 50 lakh from a trader. The boy, a poha stall vendor, claimed inspiration from crime reels and confessed to having no real gang connections. He is now in judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
A 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru has been apprehended by police for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a local trader. The teenager had pretended to be a member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The incident was brought to attention when trader Ranjit Singh, a resident of Nigohi, filed a complaint on October 31. Singh received a threatening call via Facebook Messenger from an account named 'Om Singh', demanding the hefty sum under the threat of death.
Police swiftly mobilized three teams to trace the source, which led them to Bengaluru and Fatehpur. Upon capture, the boy admitted to acting alone after being influenced by social media crime reels, while reiterating his lack of genuine gang affiliations. He currently faces judicial proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- extortion
- teenager
- Lawrence Bishnoi
- Rs 50 lakh
- police
- crime
- gossip
- social media
- custody
ALSO READ
Lula Faces Political Heat Amid Brazil's Deadliest Police Raid
Delhi Police Under Scrutiny After Viral Video Sparks Inquiry
BSF-Police Scuffle in Nadia Resolved Amid Electoral Inspection
A New Dawn for Aligarh's Elderly: Police Wipe Out Historic Burdens
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case