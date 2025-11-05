Left Menu

Teen Behind Extortion Plot Nabbed in Bengaluru

A 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru has been detained for extortion after posing as a gang member to demand Rs 50 lakh from a trader. The boy, a poha stall vendor, claimed inspiration from crime reels and confessed to having no real gang connections. He is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:58 IST
Teen Behind Extortion Plot Nabbed in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru has been apprehended by police for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a local trader. The teenager had pretended to be a member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The incident was brought to attention when trader Ranjit Singh, a resident of Nigohi, filed a complaint on October 31. Singh received a threatening call via Facebook Messenger from an account named 'Om Singh', demanding the hefty sum under the threat of death.

Police swiftly mobilized three teams to trace the source, which led them to Bengaluru and Fatehpur. Upon capture, the boy admitted to acting alone after being influenced by social media crime reels, while reiterating his lack of genuine gang affiliations. He currently faces judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting

Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting

 India
2
I appeal to all Naxals to give up arms and surrender: Vice President Radhakrishnan at state event in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

I appeal to all Naxals to give up arms and surrender: Vice President Radhakr...

 India
3
Greece's Emerging Role as Europe's Energy Gateway: A New Era of U.S. Collaboration

Greece's Emerging Role as Europe's Energy Gateway: A New Era of U.S. Collabo...

 Greece
4
Terrifying Rampage: Motorist Targets Pedestrians on French Island

Terrifying Rampage: Motorist Targets Pedestrians on French Island

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025