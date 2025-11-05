Mysterious Island Attack: Locals and Tourists Injured in Oleron

A driver targeted pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron island, Atlantic coast of France, injuring nine and causing widespread alarm. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the arrest of the suspect, whose motives are still under scrutiny. Officials indicate the suspect was known for minor offences.

Upon arrest, the 35-year-old suspect allegedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar,' yet officials, including lawmaker Olivier Falorni, suggest the motive remains unclear. Despite speculations of possible political or Islamist intentions, no radical links have been identified, said Falorni.

The inquiry is currently managed by the local prosecutor's office in La Rochelle, with the anti-terrorism office uninvolved thus far. The suspect attempted to set his car ablaze using gas canisters, media report. Among the injured is an assistant from the National Rally party.

(With inputs from agencies.)