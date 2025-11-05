Left Menu

Mysterious Island Attack: Locals and Tourists Injured in Oleron

A driver rammed into pedestrians and cyclists on France's Oleron island, leaving at least nine injured. The suspect, known for petty crimes, shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon arrest. Motives remain unclear, as investigations continue into whether the attack was political, Islamist, or due to mental instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A driver targeted pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron island, Atlantic coast of France, injuring nine and causing widespread alarm. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the arrest of the suspect, whose motives are still under scrutiny. Officials indicate the suspect was known for minor offences.

Upon arrest, the 35-year-old suspect allegedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar,' yet officials, including lawmaker Olivier Falorni, suggest the motive remains unclear. Despite speculations of possible political or Islamist intentions, no radical links have been identified, said Falorni.

The inquiry is currently managed by the local prosecutor's office in La Rochelle, with the anti-terrorism office uninvolved thus far. The suspect attempted to set his car ablaze using gas canisters, media report. Among the injured is an assistant from the National Rally party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

