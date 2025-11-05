Left Menu

Nagaland Shaken by Shocking Murder of Basketball Player

Nagaland Police solved the murder of Vihozhonu Zao, a basketball player, found dead on October 25 in Kohima. Her adoptive uncle, Samuel Zao, confessed to the crime, reportedly enraged after a minor dispute. The case was resolved by a Special Investigation Team, unveiling the brutal circumstances.

Updated: 05-11-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Police have successfully cracked the high-profile murder of Vihozhonu Zao, a promising 22-year-old state basketball player. The community was left in shock after her lifeless body was discovered under suspicious circumstances on October 25 in the state's capital, Kohima.

The prime suspect, 31-year-old Samuel Zao, who is the victim's adoptive paternal uncle, confessed to the murder. This startling revelation was made known by Kohima Superintendent of Police, Krodi Rhetso, during a press conference. Samuel Zao was reportedly arrested Tuesday for the horrific crime.

The investigation, led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and additional police resources, revealed that the murder resulted from a moment of anger when Zao struck his niece with firewood after a petty disagreement. His calculated attempt to cover up the crime involved disposing of the phone evidence and hiding her body. These chilling details have further saddened and shocked the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

