Putin Urges Drafting of Nuclear Testing Proposals Amid U.S. Assertiveness

Moscow, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed senior officials to develop proposals concerning potential nuclear weapons testing. This move follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent declaration that the United States is ready to resume nuclear tests.

Putin emphasized Russia's commitment to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty but warned that Russia would mirror actions if any nuclear state proceeds with testing. The directive comes amid suggestions from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov about the necessity of preparing for comprehensive tests.

Belousov pointed out that remarks and actions by the U.S. imply readiness for nuclear tests, recommending Russia utilize its Arctic site at Novaya Zemlya. Russia, having inherited the Soviet Union's nuclear capabilities, remains vigilant as diplomatic and defense officials analyze the situation.

