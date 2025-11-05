Left Menu

Putin Urges Drafting of Nuclear Testing Proposals Amid U.S. Assertiveness

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed officials to draft proposals for potential nuclear testing, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. would resume such tests. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov indicated immediate preparations were advisable due to escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:54 IST
Putin Urges Drafting of Nuclear Testing Proposals Amid U.S. Assertiveness

Moscow, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed senior officials to develop proposals concerning potential nuclear weapons testing. This move follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent declaration that the United States is ready to resume nuclear tests.

Putin emphasized Russia's commitment to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty but warned that Russia would mirror actions if any nuclear state proceeds with testing. The directive comes amid suggestions from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov about the necessity of preparing for comprehensive tests.

Belousov pointed out that remarks and actions by the U.S. imply readiness for nuclear tests, recommending Russia utilize its Arctic site at Novaya Zemlya. Russia, having inherited the Soviet Union's nuclear capabilities, remains vigilant as diplomatic and defense officials analyze the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Social Progress Amid Political Tensions

India's Social Progress Amid Political Tensions

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Battles Market Shifts Amid Obesity Drug Rivalry

Novo Nordisk Battles Market Shifts Amid Obesity Drug Rivalry

 Global
3
IIM Raipur Startups Shine at CG TechStart 2025

IIM Raipur Startups Shine at CG TechStart 2025

 India
4
Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: NexCAR19 and Gene Therapy

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: NexCAR19 and Gene Therapy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025