Kerala to Legally Battle SIR of Electoral Rolls Amid Political Consensus

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday the state's plan to legally challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The decision followed an online all-party meeting led by the CM, where all parties except the BJP supported the government's stance, according to an official statement.

The chief minister expressed concerns that conducting a special intensive revision based on the 2002 rolls, when a more recent list is available, was 'unscientific' and carried 'malicious intent.' Political parties feared this move could create problems and alleged ulterior motives behind the SIR.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan backed the CM's concerns and vowed to support the case if it reached court. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan deemed the decision 'unconstitutional and anti-democratic.' The announcement came a day after Booth Level Officers began distributing enumeration forms as part of the SIR process by the ECI.

(With inputs from agencies.)