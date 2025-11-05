Kerala to Legally Battle SIR of Electoral Rolls Amid Political Consensus
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced a legal challenge against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Supported by all political parties except the BJP, the move is deemed necessary due to alleged unscientific and malicious intent behind using outdated 2002 rolls, just before local elections.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday the state's plan to legally challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The decision followed an online all-party meeting led by the CM, where all parties except the BJP supported the government's stance, according to an official statement.
The chief minister expressed concerns that conducting a special intensive revision based on the 2002 rolls, when a more recent list is available, was 'unscientific' and carried 'malicious intent.' Political parties feared this move could create problems and alleged ulterior motives behind the SIR.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan backed the CM's concerns and vowed to support the case if it reached court. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan deemed the decision 'unconstitutional and anti-democratic.' The announcement came a day after Booth Level Officers began distributing enumeration forms as part of the SIR process by the ECI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Shuffles: Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Amidst Election Fever
Union Minister Kurian Dismisses BJP-Christian Tension in Mizoram
Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana: BJP Under Fire
Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting
Congress Leader Files Complaint Against BJP's Shelar for Communal Remarks