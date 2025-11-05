Left Menu

Heroic Teamwork Thwarts Tragedy at Thane Highrise

Various agencies collaborated to save a 27-year-old construction worker who threatened to leap from the 35th floor of an under-construction building in Thane. Over three tense hours, Satendra Kumar Gounda was persuaded by police and disaster response teams to abandon his drastic plan due to financial frustrations.

Updated: 05-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:57 IST
A desperate situation was averted in Thane when a young construction worker, overwhelmed by financial woes, threatened to jump from the 35th floor of a building under construction. Timely intervention by coordinated agency efforts managed to steer him back to safety.

The drama unfolded on Kolshet Road when 27-year-old Satendra Kumar Gounda expressed his frustration publicly. He needed money to travel home, and saw no other way but drastic measures to address his plight.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief Yasin Tadvi explained that swift action by policemen, fire brigade personnel, and the disaster management team was crucial. After three hours of negotiations, Gounda was finally coaxed out of danger and received much-needed counseling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

