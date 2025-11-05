Left Menu

Seven Arrested for Retaliation Killing in Odisha's Sambalpur

Seven individuals have been arrested for the murder of Chintu Bahadur in Sambalpur. Bahadur, involved in numerous criminal cases, was killed by rivals with a sword, knife, and stones due to past enmity. A friend, injured in the attack, survived. The incident is linked to a previous murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:58 IST
Seven Arrested for Retaliation Killing in Odisha's Sambalpur
In a dramatic turn of events, police in Odisha's Sambalpur district have arrested seven individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Chintu Bahadur, who was himself embroiled in over 25 criminal cases.

Bahadur's assailants reportedly held a grudge over the 2019 murder of one of their brothers, allegedly at Bahadur's hands. The attack occurred on November 3 and involved weapons such as a sword, knife, and stones, resulting in Bahadur's immediate death.

A friend of Bahadur, Satya Ranjan Dhala (Lipu), survived despite injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. Police identified the arrested individuals as residents of the Hirakud area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

