Seven Arrested for Retaliation Killing in Odisha's Sambalpur
Seven individuals have been arrested for the murder of Chintu Bahadur in Sambalpur. Bahadur, involved in numerous criminal cases, was killed by rivals with a sword, knife, and stones due to past enmity. A friend, injured in the attack, survived. The incident is linked to a previous murder case.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, police in Odisha's Sambalpur district have arrested seven individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Chintu Bahadur, who was himself embroiled in over 25 criminal cases.
Bahadur's assailants reportedly held a grudge over the 2019 murder of one of their brothers, allegedly at Bahadur's hands. The attack occurred on November 3 and involved weapons such as a sword, knife, and stones, resulting in Bahadur's immediate death.
A friend of Bahadur, Satya Ranjan Dhala (Lipu), survived despite injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. Police identified the arrested individuals as residents of the Hirakud area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Sambalpur
- Chintu Bahadur
- murder
- arrest
- Hirakud
- enmity
- criminal cases
- police
- attack
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Instagram Ritual Scam
Resident Arrested After Assaulting Officer Over Smoking Dispute
Ex-Israeli Chief Legal Officer Arrested Amid Video Leak Scandal
Controversial Arrest: Osama Almasri Njeem's Legal Battle Unfolds
Major Drug Bust in Ranchi: Seven Arrested, Brown Sugar Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized