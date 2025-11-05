Bombay High Court's New Era: Foundation for Iconic Justice

In a significant development for Maharashtra's judiciary, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai has laid the foundation stone for the new Bombay High Court complex. Gavai highlighted that the new building should embody democratic values and prioritize the needs of citizens over judges.

Addressing attendees, including key government officials, the CJI emphasized the judiciary's role in serving litigants and not resembling an imperial structure. The new complex will stand as the most iconic structure on the Western Express Highway upon its completion.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Ministers expressed their confidence in completing the AI-enabled project on time, which is set to span 50 lakh square feet and cost over Rs 4,000 crore, further enhancing the state's judicial infrastructure.

