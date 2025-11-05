German Nurse Sentenced: Convicted of Murdering Patients

A nurse in Germany has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering 10 patients and attempting to murder 27 others with lethal injections.

The court in Aachen labeled the crimes as particularly severe, reducing the chances of parole after 15 years, the minimum period for a life sentence in Germany.

Prosecutors argued that the nurse administered painkillers and sedatives to his mostly elderly patients to make his night shifts easier. This recent case is reminiscent of a 2019 incident where another nurse was convicted for murdering 85 patients.

