Denmark Arrests Afghan Suspect Linked to Plot on Jewish Targets in Germany

An Afghan national, Tawab M., has been arrested in Denmark for allegedly planning to procure weapons for an attack on Jewish sites in Germany. He was reportedly in contact with a Danish citizen suspected of gathering intelligence for Iran. Increased security measures have been implemented in response to rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Danish authorities have arrested an Afghan man suspected of conspiring to acquire weapons for an attack on Jewish targets in Germany, as confirmed by Germany's top prosecutor.

Identified as Tawab M., the suspect allegedly communicated with a Danish national involved in gathering intelligence on Jewish sites in Berlin for potential Iranian attacks. Tawab M., with a history of weapons dealings in Denmark, promised to supply a weapon to facilitate an attack.

Officials note that heightened security measures are now in place for Jewish and Israeli locations, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Germany, maintaining its diplomatic efforts with Iran, has closed Iranian consulates in the wake of recent hostilities, yet remains a key European mediator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

