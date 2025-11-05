Modernizing Maharashtra's Judicial Infrastructure: A New Era for Legal Education and Justice
Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Gavai, emphasized the interconnected roles within democracy, marking a milestone for Maharashtra's legal infrastructure at the foundation stone ceremony for a new Bombay High Court complex. Recognizing the state's significant contributions, he commended Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's commitment to advancing legal education and justice facilities.
Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Gavai, highlighted the intertwined nature of democracy's three wings—executive, judiciary, and legislature—at a recent event. This was part of the foundation stone ceremony for a new Bombay High Court complex in suburban Bandra (East).
During the event, Gavai praised Maharashtra's proactive approach to enhancing judiciary infrastructure, recognizing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's efforts. The ceremony also underscored the judiciary's role in aligning with constitutional values, with the new complex symbolizing a 'temple of justice' rather than imperial dominance.
The event marked an essential phase in developing legal education and facilities, with aspirations for MNLU to gain international acclaim. The government's dedication was evident as Deputy Chief Ministers outlined plans and funding, ensuring Maharashtra's status as a leader in judicial transformation.
