Tragedy at Chunar: Kartik Purnima Festival Turns Fatal for Six
In a tragic incident at Chunar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, six women were fatally struck by a train while crossing tracks for the Kartik Purnima Snan. Despite the availability of a footbridge, they attempted the shortcut, leading to a fatal accident. Investigations into potential negligence are ongoing.
In a heartbreaking incident at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, six women on their way for Kartik Purnima Snan lost their lives after being struck by a train. According to officials, the victims tried to cross the tracks from the wrong side, neglecting the pedestrian footbridge.
The tragedy unfolded around 9.30 a.m. when the Netaji Express train approached and hit the women attempting to reach the station platform swiftly. District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar confirmed the deaths and noted that the passengers opted for this route to save time, a decision that proved fatal.
An investigation is underway to assess whether the railway authorities had any lapses in communication or management that contributed to the incident. Condolences have been offered by political leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP Anupriya Patel, and opposition figures.
