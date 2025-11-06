Electoral Office Challenges SC Commission Summons Amid By-Election Tensions

The Punjab Chief Electoral Office, on Wednesday, strongly objected to the State Scheduled Caste Commission's decision to summon Tarn Taran district election and returning officers, stemming from remarks made by state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring about former union minister, the late Buta Singh.

The commission's dissatisfaction with the initial report on Warring's comments led to the summons, though the electoral office argues this move disrupts the ongoing November 11 bypoll preparations, highlighting constitutional directives placing election duties under the Election Commission of India's jurisdiction.

The office urged the commission to retract the summons, stressing that interference during election duties could undermine the scheduled polls. The bypoll follows the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, leaving the Tarn Taran seat vacant.