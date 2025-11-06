Left Menu

Electoral Office Challenges SC Commission Summons Amid By-Election Tensions

The Punjab Chief Electoral Office has objected to the State Scheduled Caste Commission's summons of election officials over Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring's remarks. The office emphasized election duties must not be disrupted, referencing constitutional provisions for election administration, during the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:09 IST
Electoral Office Challenges SC Commission Summons Amid By-Election Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Chief Electoral Office, on Wednesday, strongly objected to the State Scheduled Caste Commission's decision to summon Tarn Taran district election and returning officers, stemming from remarks made by state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring about former union minister, the late Buta Singh.

The commission's dissatisfaction with the initial report on Warring's comments led to the summons, though the electoral office argues this move disrupts the ongoing November 11 bypoll preparations, highlighting constitutional directives placing election duties under the Election Commission of India's jurisdiction.

The office urged the commission to retract the summons, stressing that interference during election duties could undermine the scheduled polls. The bypoll follows the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, leaving the Tarn Taran seat vacant.

TRENDING

1
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India
2
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
3
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025