Arrests and Anxieties: Immigration Raid in LA Sparks Controversy

Federal immigration agents recently arrested a U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, controversially taking his car with his child inside during a raid, according to family and advocacy groups.

Video from immigrant advocates shows agents arresting the man beside his car, where his 1-year-old daughter was secured in a car seat. Post-arrest, agents drove the car away with the child.

Co-founder of Immigrant Defenders Law Centre, Lindsay Toczylowski, criticized the incident as dangerous, advocating for child-first protocol adherence. Homeland Security has yet to address these concerns publicly, while a family spokesperson reports the child's safe return to relatives.

