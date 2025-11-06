Left Menu

Arrests and Anxieties: Immigration Raid in LA Sparks Controversy

A US citizen was arrested during a federal immigration raid in Los Angeles, causing concerns as agents drove away with his child in the car. The family's legal representatives highlight procedural mishandling, while Homeland Security investigates an alleged assault during the raid. The child's family reunites amid uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 04:57 IST
Arrests and Anxieties: Immigration Raid in LA Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal immigration agents recently arrested a U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, controversially taking his car with his child inside during a raid, according to family and advocacy groups.

Video from immigrant advocates shows agents arresting the man beside his car, where his 1-year-old daughter was secured in a car seat. Post-arrest, agents drove the car away with the child.

Co-founder of Immigrant Defenders Law Centre, Lindsay Toczylowski, criticized the incident as dangerous, advocating for child-first protocol adherence. Homeland Security has yet to address these concerns publicly, while a family spokesperson reports the child's safe return to relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamdani's Mayorship: A New Chapter for New York City Dynamics

Mamdani's Mayorship: A New Chapter for New York City Dynamics

 Global
2
Trial Resumes: Justice Sought in Maradona's Tragic Death

Trial Resumes: Justice Sought in Maradona's Tragic Death

 Global
3
BoE's Critical Interest Rate Decision Amid Inflation Uncertainty

BoE's Critical Interest Rate Decision Amid Inflation Uncertainty

 Global
4
Brazil Unveils Ambitious $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Plan Ahead of COP30

Brazil Unveils Ambitious $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Plan Ahead of COP30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025