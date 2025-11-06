Arrests and Anxieties: Immigration Raid in LA Sparks Controversy
A US citizen was arrested during a federal immigration raid in Los Angeles, causing concerns as agents drove away with his child in the car. The family's legal representatives highlight procedural mishandling, while Homeland Security investigates an alleged assault during the raid. The child's family reunites amid uncertainties.
- Country:
- United States
Federal immigration agents recently arrested a U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, controversially taking his car with his child inside during a raid, according to family and advocacy groups.
Video from immigrant advocates shows agents arresting the man beside his car, where his 1-year-old daughter was secured in a car seat. Post-arrest, agents drove the car away with the child.
Co-founder of Immigrant Defenders Law Centre, Lindsay Toczylowski, criticized the incident as dangerous, advocating for child-first protocol adherence. Homeland Security has yet to address these concerns publicly, while a family spokesperson reports the child's safe return to relatives.
