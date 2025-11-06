Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Taiwan's APEC Participation Under Scrutiny

The U.S. State Department asserted Wednesday the necessity for Taiwan's full and equal participation in the upcoming APEC summit hosted by China. This stance follows Taiwan's complaints over Beijing imposing restrictive attendance conditions. As relations between Taiwan and China deteriorate, the 2026 summit in Shenzhen becomes pivotal.

Amid rising tensions, China's demand for adherence to the "one China" principle remains firm, a policy fiercely rejected by Taiwan. Despite this, last year's consensus among APEC members to let China host the summit reflects ongoing commitments to equal member participation, a point the U.S. advocates strongly for Taiwanese inclusion.

While China's foreign ministry has yet to address these concerns publicly, Taiwan, operating under the name "Chinese Taipei" at APEC, faces geopolitical hurdles. Taiwan's government insists on its autonomous international identity, facing historical frictions such as the 2001 APEC boycott due to delegate conflicts, yet they remain determined to assert their presence.

