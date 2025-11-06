Tragedy Strikes Shahjahanpur: Fatal Tractor-Trolley Accident

In a tragic accident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a couple was killed after a tractor-trolley lost control and ran over them while they slept outside their home. Police reported the incident occurred during the night on Puwayan-Nigohi road.

The victims, identified as Ramshankar, 48, and his wife Tarawati, 45, were sleeping alongside their 10-year-old granddaughter, Vandana, who suffered serious injuries. She is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

Following the incident, angered villagers blocked the road, demanding the arrest of the driver, who fled the scene. Police eventually convinced the mob to disperse, assuring them of swift action. The tractor-trolley has been seized, and efforts are underway to locate the absconding driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)