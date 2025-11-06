Left Menu

Hidden Camera Scandal Shakes Women's Hostel

A hidden camera was discovered in a women's hostel bathroom in Hosur, leading to the arrest of two individuals from Bengaluru. The incident triggered a protest by over 6,000 women residing at the Vidiyal Residency hostel, prompting local authorities to ensure additional safety measures.

Updated: 06-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:14 IST
A hidden camera scandal erupted at a women's hostel in Hosur, drawing condemnation and protests from its residents. The discovery took place at Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd's facility, where the device, installed on November 2, was found in a bathroom used by employees from northern states.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Neelukumari Gupta and her male friend, Santhosh, who allegedly orchestrated the installation of the camera. Gupta was working at the hostel at the time. The arrests were made after Santhosh was located in Bengaluru by a dedicated police team.

In response to the incident, officials, including Hosur's Additional Collector and Superintendent of Police, assured the assembled crowd of increased safety measures while women police officers checked the premises for additional hidden cameras.

