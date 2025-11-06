Tensions Erupt Over Disputed Mausoleum Site

Tensions flared at a disputed mausoleum site as a group of women attempted to perform a puja during Kartik Purnima, leading to clashes with police. The women tried to break through barricades erected by law enforcement, causing authorities to file an FIR against 20 individuals involved.

The site, referred to by Hindu right-wing groups as an ancient temple, has been a communal flashpoint, with similar unrest occurring previously. Claims of its origins as a temple have prompted locals to demand access for worship, citing carvings within the mausoleum as evidence.

Efforts to escalate tensions have led local authorities to seal the area and maintain strict oversight. Additional police forces have been deployed amidst a heightened state of vigilance, with officials urging calm while the matter remains sub judice.