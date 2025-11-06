Left Menu

China Eyes Trade Opportunities with EU

China's Commerce Ministry expressed interest in exploring trade and investment agreements with the European Union. Spokesperson He Yadong highlighted common interests and cooperation potential. This comment follows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks about negotiating a free trade agreement with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:12 IST
China Eyes Trade Opportunities with EU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Ministry of Commerce has signalled a strong willingness to explore various trade and investment agreements with the European Union, according to a statement released on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized the extensive common interests and significant room for cooperation between the two sides, speaking at a press briefing.

The announcement came on the heels of remarks by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who indicated readiness to negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU during talks in Beijing with Estonia's foreign minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

 Denmark
2
Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

Enforcement Directorate Raids in J&K: Unveiling Narco-Terror Network

 India
3
Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

 India
4
Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

Race Against Time: Trapped in Ulsan Power Station Collapse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025