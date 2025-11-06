China Eyes Trade Opportunities with EU

China's Ministry of Commerce has signalled a strong willingness to explore various trade and investment agreements with the European Union, according to a statement released on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized the extensive common interests and significant room for cooperation between the two sides, speaking at a press briefing.

The announcement came on the heels of remarks by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who indicated readiness to negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU during talks in Beijing with Estonia's foreign minister.

