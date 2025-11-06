China Eyes Trade Opportunities with EU
China's Commerce Ministry expressed interest in exploring trade and investment agreements with the European Union. Spokesperson He Yadong highlighted common interests and cooperation potential. This comment follows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks about negotiating a free trade agreement with the EU.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:12 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Ministry of Commerce has signalled a strong willingness to explore various trade and investment agreements with the European Union, according to a statement released on Thursday.
Ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized the extensive common interests and significant room for cooperation between the two sides, speaking at a press briefing.
The announcement came on the heels of remarks by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who indicated readiness to negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU during talks in Beijing with Estonia's foreign minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Firstsource Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in Lyzr.ai to Propel AI Innovation
Stock Market Jitters: Health Sector's Tumultuous Performance Amid Investment Surprises
Google Eyes Major Investment in AI Pioneer Anthropic
Bank of America Eyes $1 Trillion in Consumer Investments
Sri Lanka Seeks Indian Investment for Shared Prosperity