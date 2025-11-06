Left Menu

Boundary Dispute Sparks Violence in Odisha Villages

A clash over a boundary dispute between two villages in Khurda district, Odisha, led to prohibitory orders being imposed. Following violence over a signboard installation, shops were gutted and injuries reported. Authorities have banned public gatherings in the area, deploying police to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, the Khurda district administration in Odisha has enforced prohibitory orders due to a violent clash that erupted between residents of two villages over a boundary conflict, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The unrest originated on Wednesday night when villagers from Ostapur and Kotapalla, under Baghamari police station jurisdiction, engaged in a heated argument over a border dispute, culminating in violence.

The dispute arose over the installation of a boundary signboard, which escalated to a confrontation that left several shops gutted and people injured. In response, local authorities invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to enforce strict curbs on public assembly until the situation stabilizes. Police presence has been bolstered in the area to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

