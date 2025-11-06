Tragedy and Turmoil in Meerut: The Aftermath of a Gruesome Crime

Eight months have passed since the killing of Saurabh Rajput, yet its repercussions linger in Meerut's Indiranagar. The family of the accused, Muskan Rastogi, faces mounting social and financial challenges and has decided to move away, marking their home for sale to escape haunting memories.

Muskan's father, Pramod Rastogi, stated that they wish to start anew, as their jewelry business is suffering and Muskan's sister lost her income after the incident. The March 3 tragedy involved Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, who allegedly murdered Saurabh, dismembering his body and fleeing to Himachal Pradesh. Subsequent family confessions led to their arrest.

Now under judicial custody in Meerut's district jail, Muskan is pregnant, while Sahil works in agriculture within the jail. Saurabh's family demands a DNA test for the child, indicating a turbulent situation as only Muskan's immediate family supports moving on, separating themselves from this grim chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)