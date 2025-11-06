Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Trial in Ex-MLA's Passport Forgery Case

The Supreme Court dismissed the plea of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, who challenged an order declining to quash proceedings against him for using fake documents to obtain a passport. The bench maintained that the trial court should conclude the case, despite Khan's allegations of double jeopardy.

The Supreme Court has rejected former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan's petition against an order refusing to dismiss trial proceedings related to passport forgery. The case centers on allegedly using fake documents for obtaining a passport.

Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma leading the bench, chose not to overturn the Allahabad High Court's decision from July 23, which instructed the trial to proceed. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing Uttar Pradesh, conveyed that the trial's arguments phase was imminent.

The trial court was emphasized as the decisive body, free from high court influence. Allegations include discrepancies in Khan's birth information on educational and passport documents. The Supreme Court directed the trial to continue, highlighting distinct nature of offenses based on document forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

