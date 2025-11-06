Agra Police's New Drive to Foil Wedding Thieves
Agra police have launched a drive to prevent thefts at weddings by displaying posters of known offenders. Targeting organized gangs, often involving women and children, the initiative aims to safeguard celebrations. Police have also formed teams to monitor venues amid rising concerns from the Wedding Industry Association.
In response to escalating thefts during the wedding season, Agra police have initiated a special operation. The campaign involves displaying posters of known criminals targeting marriage functions, aiming to deter clandestine heists.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Ali Abbas acknowledges that such thefts can severely impact the festive spirit of weddings. He explained that organized gangs, including women and children, often infiltrate these events, blending in with attendees to make off with valuable items at the first chance.
Despite past arrests, many offenders resume their criminal activities post-release, prompting the police to take this proactive approach. With support from the Wedding Industry Association, the police assure that dedicated teams will also surveil wedding venues throughout the season to thwart any looming threats.
