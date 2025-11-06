Left Menu

South Africa Probes Citizens' Recruitment into Russia-Ukraine Conflict

South Africa's government will investigate how 17 of its citizens joined mercenary forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The men were misled by false employment contracts and are stranded in Ukraine's Donbas region. President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks to understand their recruitment circumstances for these mercenary activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:46 IST
South Africa Probes Citizens' Recruitment into Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's government announced plans to launch an investigation into the recruitment of 17 of its citizens into mercenary forces involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to a statement from the presidency, these men were lured with false promises of lucrative employment.

The individuals, aged between 20 and 39, are trapped in Ukraine's Donbas region. President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to their recruitment in these mercenary activities. South Africa maintains a non-aligned stance on the conflict while fostering relations with Russia as a BRICS member.

Under South African law, citizens cannot legally join foreign armies or aid foreign governments militarily without authorization. The situation highlights a broader issue, as other African nations report similar cases of deceptive recruitment tactics. Countries including Kenya, India, and Sri Lanka have noted their citizens being misled into Russia's war effort under false pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SCOTUS Spotlight: Will Trump's Tariffs Tumble Under Major Questions Doctrine?

SCOTUS Spotlight: Will Trump's Tariffs Tumble Under Major Questions Doctrine...

 Global
2
Godrej Agrovet Navigates Higher Costs to Achieve Revenue Growth

Godrej Agrovet Navigates Higher Costs to Achieve Revenue Growth

 India
3
Meta Battles Scam Ad Avalanche on Social Platforms

Meta Battles Scam Ad Avalanche on Social Platforms

 Global
4
BJP's Babulal Marandi Signals 'Strong Wave' in Ghatshila Byelection

BJP's Babulal Marandi Signals 'Strong Wave' in Ghatshila Byelection

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025