South Africa Probes Citizens' Recruitment into Russia-Ukraine Conflict

South Africa's government announced plans to launch an investigation into the recruitment of 17 of its citizens into mercenary forces involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to a statement from the presidency, these men were lured with false promises of lucrative employment.

The individuals, aged between 20 and 39, are trapped in Ukraine's Donbas region. President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to their recruitment in these mercenary activities. South Africa maintains a non-aligned stance on the conflict while fostering relations with Russia as a BRICS member.

Under South African law, citizens cannot legally join foreign armies or aid foreign governments militarily without authorization. The situation highlights a broader issue, as other African nations report similar cases of deceptive recruitment tactics. Countries including Kenya, India, and Sri Lanka have noted their citizens being misled into Russia's war effort under false pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)