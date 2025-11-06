In a significant legal move, Georgia's prosecutor-general's office announced the initiation of criminal prosecution against ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili and seven opposition members. Interpress news agency broke the story on Thursday, with Prosecutor-General Giorgi Gvarakidze corroborating the details.

The legal case implicates these political figures in accusations that range from sabotage to aiding foreign nations in conducting hostile activities. Additionally, the individuals are suspected of financing maneuvers aimed at undermining the constitutional order.

The charges mark a notable escalation in Georgia's political landscape, potentially reshaping geopolitical relations and internal power dynamics within the country.

