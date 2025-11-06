Viral Video Harassment Tragedy in Jalna: The Untold Pressures
A man named Mahesh Ade from Jalna district in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide due to severe online harassment over a viral video. The video showed Ade and a friend in a distasteful act, leading to social media backlash. Police have registered a case against seven individuals for intimidation and abetment.
- Country:
- India
In Jalna district, Maharashtra, a 27-year-old man allegedly ended his life after suffering relentless online harassment linked to a viral video. The victim, Mahesh Ade, reportedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Tokmal Tanda village, underlining the severe impacts of cyberbullying.
Police have lodged a case against seven individuals on charges of criminal intimidation and abetment of suicide. The viral video depicted Ade and his friend urinating beneath a sign for 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station,' reportedly while under the influence of alcohol. Following the online outrage, the duo faced extensive threats and abuse.
Despite issuing an apology online, Ade continued to face harassment, which ultimately led to his tragic decision. This case highlights the dark side of social media accountability and has prompted serious legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to suicide abetment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Bold Move: Teen Social Media Ban Extended
Voices Under Surveillance: Social Media Monitoring in Jammu & Kashmir
Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Khunti District Officer Assault Case
Delhi Police Under Scrutiny After Viral Video Sparks Inquiry
Viral Video Sparks Arrests: Juvenile Faces Detention Over Derogatory Post