Viral Video Harassment Tragedy in Jalna: The Untold Pressures

A man named Mahesh Ade from Jalna district in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide due to severe online harassment over a viral video. The video showed Ade and a friend in a distasteful act, leading to social media backlash. Police have registered a case against seven individuals for intimidation and abetment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:21 IST
Viral Video Harassment Tragedy in Jalna: The Untold Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jalna district, Maharashtra, a 27-year-old man allegedly ended his life after suffering relentless online harassment linked to a viral video. The victim, Mahesh Ade, reportedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Tokmal Tanda village, underlining the severe impacts of cyberbullying.

Police have lodged a case against seven individuals on charges of criminal intimidation and abetment of suicide. The viral video depicted Ade and his friend urinating beneath a sign for 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station,' reportedly while under the influence of alcohol. Following the online outrage, the duo faced extensive threats and abuse.

Despite issuing an apology online, Ade continued to face harassment, which ultimately led to his tragic decision. This case highlights the dark side of social media accountability and has prompted serious legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to suicide abetment.

